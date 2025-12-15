Iran reaffirms continued support for Hezbollah, Leader advisor says

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has reaffirmed that Iran will continue to support Lebanon’s Hezbollah with resolve, describing the group as a central pillar of the resistance front against Israel.

According to IRNA, during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Abdullah Safieddine, Hezbollah’s representative in Iran, Ali-Akbar Velayati said the Islamic Republic, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, remains committed to backing Hezbollah’s role on the front line of resistance.

Safieddine, for his part, briefed Velayati on the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and across the region. He said Hezbollah is currently at the height of its strength and fully prepared to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and its people.

He emphasized that the group has no intention of laying down its arms.

Referring to ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, Safieddine warned that Hezbollah would deliver a decisive response whenever it deems appropriate.

