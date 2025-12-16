Iran's Velayati: “Trump Plan” for Caucasus Is Same as Zangezur Corridor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stated that the so-called “Trump plan” for the Caucasus is essentially identical to the proposed Zangezur corridor project, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is firmly opposed to it.

According to IRNA, Velayati made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Armenia’s Ambassador, Grigor Hakobyan, where the two sides exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, with particular focus on the South Caucasus.

He emphasized that Iran has opposed the Zangezur corridor from the very beginning, reiterating Tehran’s clear position against any changes to regional borders and warning that such projects could undermine the security environment surrounding Iran.

Velayati warned that the corridor would have paved the way for a NATO presence north of Iran, creating serious security threats not only to northern Iran but also to southern Russia. He added that the so-called “Trump plan” is effectively the same initiative, differing only in name, and is now being advanced through the involvement of American companies in Armenia.

He further noted that the United States has a long record of entering strategically sensitive regions under the guise of economic or infrastructure projects, which later evolve into broader military and security engagement.

For his part, Ambassador Hakobyan described relations between Armenia and Iran as strategic, stressing that expanding cooperation with Tehran remains a top priority of Armenia’s foreign policy.

