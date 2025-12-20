Photos: National conference on “School, Conduct of Holy Prophet: Islamic Humanities for Building Individuals, Society”
AhlulBayt News Agency: The National Conference on “The School and Conduct of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Islamic Humanities for Building Individuals and Society” was held on Thursday morning (December 18, 2025) at the Seminary and University Research Institute. The event featured the presence and keynote speech of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s seminaries.
20 December 2025 - 10:19
News ID: 1763718
Source: Abna24
