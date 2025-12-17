Head of Iraq’s Religious Assembly: Fadak Sermon Guides Civilizational Power Dynamics

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday evening, Head of Iraq’s Religious Assembly, Yusuf al-Naseri, addressed the International Conference of Professors at Ayatollah Amoli Islamic Azad University, stressing that the sermon of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her) is not simply a historical or devotional text but a guide for understanding civilizational changes and power dynamics in the modern era.

Analyzing the role of the Fadak Sermon in Islamic history, he explained that it can serve as a strategic reference for studying the interaction of power, faith, and civilizational confrontation across all ages—especially in today’s global context.

Al-Naseri, referring to developments in global academic education, said: “A professor today is not merely a transmitter of information. His primary role is to manage thought, raise questions, and guide students toward deep analysis. That is why this session focused on asking questions rather than giving direct answers, to achieve deeper understanding.”

In another part of his speech, the scholar examined U.S. and Western policies in supporting the Zionist regime, stating: “American support is not only economic or political; it is rooted in the theological and eschatological beliefs of Christian Zionist movements.”

He added: “Evangelical movements in the U.S. and Europe, through their interpretation of apocalyptic narratives, believe that the gathering of Jews in Palestine is a prelude to the appearance of the savior of the end times, and even the destruction of this land is considered part of that process.”

Sheikh al-Naseri emphasized: “Today’s war is more a war of narratives, faith, and belief. In some cases, the enemy’s conviction in the savior of the end times is deeper than the superficial understanding of beliefs in certain Islamic societies.”

He also referred to the U.S. military presence in Iraq, noting: “Among American forces, there were units assigned not for combat operations, but to study the Shi’a belief in Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) and the relationship of scholars with him.”

