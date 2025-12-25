Ayatollah Arafi: Kurdistan a model of Shiite–Sunni coexistence; unity is cornerstone of Iran’s strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of Iran’s Seminaries has described Iran's Kurdistan Province as a strategic and exemplary model of coexistence, development, and constructive interaction between Shiites and Sunnis, stressing that unity among Islamic sects and ethnic groups is a cornerstone of Iran’s strength, dignity, and progress.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, speaking in a meeting with the Governor of Kurdistan Province, underlined the province’s unique geopolitical and cultural position in reinforcing Islamic unity and national cohesion. He stated that the peaceful interaction between Shiites and Sunnis, alongside the harmonious coexistence of Iran’s diverse ethnic communities, constitutes one of the most critical factors behind the resilience and advancement of the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Arafi emphasized that Iran’s standing at national, regional, and international levels is inseparable from the consolidation of a unified Iranian–Islamic identity. “Deepening cooperation among religions, sects, and ethnic groups is not merely a social necessity,” he said, “but a strategic requirement for safeguarding the credibility of Iran and the broader Islamic world.”

Drawing on more than four decades of experience in international academic and religious engagement, the head of the seminaries noted that the genuine portrayal of peaceful coexistence within Iran has consistently enhanced the country’s global image. He added that this internal cohesion is vital not only for national stability, but also for countering divisive narratives promoted at the international level.

“Iran has been home to diverse ethnicities and Islamic sects for thousands of years,” Ayatollah Arafi said. “Today, it must confidently demonstrate to the world that Shiites and Sunnis are not in conflict, but rather advancing together on the path of friendship, cooperation, and synergy. This was the approach of the late Imam Khomeini, and it remains a fundamental principle of the Islamic Revolution.”

He further clarified that while theological and jurisprudential discussions have their proper place, policymaking and governance must be grounded in a shared national and Islamic identity. Provinces such as Kurdistan, he said, represent a tangible and strategic manifestation of this unity and are capable of serving as a living example of the Iranian–Islamic model.

The member of the Supreme Council of Seminaries stressed that governing Kurdistan is not merely a provincial responsibility, but a national and even transnational mission. “Every infrastructural, cultural, and social initiative in this province resonates beyond its borders,” he noted. “Success here can present a credible model of coexistence and progress to the Islamic world, while any shortcomings may be exploited by external actors.”

Referring to Kurdistan’s border location, Ayatollah Arafi described it as a major international asset, particularly in the scientific, cultural, and academic fields. He called on universities to pursue serious internationalization efforts, including attracting students from neighboring countries and the wider Islamic world. He also criticized the slow implementation of development plans in this area, noting that despite provisions in successive national development plans, greater resolve and concrete action are still required.

On education, Ayatollah Arafi highlighted the need for a long-term, quality-oriented vision. He emphasized that school architecture, curricula, skills training, and comprehensive student development must be redesigned in line with the Islamic–Iranian model, describing education as the foundation of sustainable national development.

He also called for forward-looking strategic planning at the provincial level, urging officials to go beyond the framework of existing development plans. “The art of governance lies in shaping the future through well-researched, comprehensive strategic documents,” he said, adding that such planning could bring about transformative change.

Addressing economic development, Ayatollah Arafi underscored the importance of empowering a healthy, indigenous private sector and activating local capacities in areas such as mining, industry, energy, handicrafts, and environmental resources. With effective management, domestic and foreign investment, and a focus on youth and environmental protection, he said Kurdistan could achieve significant progress in the coming years.

He concluded by stressing that Kurdistan’s advancement is a national asset. “The success of this province enhances Iran’s dignity and authority,” Ayatollah Arafi said, adding that the Seventh Development Plan and the government’s focus on border regions present a critical opportunity. He reaffirmed the readiness of religious seminaries to cooperate with provincial authorities in all areas necessary to realize this vision.



