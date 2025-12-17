Al-Abbas Shrine Department to Join Karbala Crafts Exhibition

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Department of Manufacturing Sacred Shrine Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed its preparations to participate in the Construction and Architecture Crafts Exhibition, which will be held at Karbala University.

The 9th International Conference on Engineering Sciences will be held at the Deanship of the College of Engineering at Karbala University on Thursday, 18/12/2025. It is a prominent scientific forum that brings together a select group of researchers, academics, and specialists from within Iraq and abroad to exchange knowledge and expertise and present the latest developments in various engineering fields.

The department aims, through its participation in the exhibition, to highlight its achievements and expertise in the field of fine crafts, represented by the construction of shrine grids and doors for holy shrines that blend contemporary engineering art with authentic Islamic decoration.