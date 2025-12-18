“Stop Palestinian Genocide, Free Palestine" Conference Held in Hyderabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A significant roundtable conference on the theme "Stop Palestinian Genocide, Free Palestine" was held in Hyderabad, India, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli atrocities.

The conference was organized by People’s Solidarity for Palestine at the office of Telangana Jana Samiti, MJ Market.

The conference was coordinated by Advocate Mohammad Afzal. Intellectuals, lawyers, social, political, and religious leaders were invited to participate in the event.

The conference was presided over by Aziz Pasha, former Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader. Participants included Professor Anwar Sahib, Naki Musavi Sahib, Usman Sahib, and Shahbaz Ali Amjad Maktab-e-Mehdavi.

Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Taqi Raza Abidi, member of the Haj Committee and President of Tanzeem-e-Jafaria, also participated.

A notable aspect of the conference was the participation of non-Muslims in support of the Palestinian issue.

All the leaders present expressed serious concern over Israeli brutality, its atrocities, and relentless attacks. The participants voiced their support for the Palestinian people and emphasized efforts to find solutions to their problems.