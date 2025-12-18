Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Imam Khomeini’s legacy shaped new global model of Islamic governance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani says the Islamic Republic stands as the most prominent and enduring legacy of the late Imam Khomeini, describing it as a system founded on religious democracy and steadfast reliance on Islam.

In a message issued to the inaugural edition of the Imam Khomeini World Award, the senior cleric stressed the importance of introducing and promoting the scientific, philosophical, and mystical works of the founder of the Islamic Republic, saying such efforts are both necessary and timely.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said the Islamic system continues to be managed in line with Imam Khomeini’s original vision under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whom he described as a brave, pious, insightful, and politically astute jurist. He added that this continuity reflects the depth and vitality of the Imam’s thought in addressing contemporary challenges.

The cleric described honoring Imam Khomeini as a major and commendable responsibility, calling him a distinguished jurist, an exceptional philosopher, and a unique political leader of the modern era. He noted that while all nations honor their scholars, Islam places unparalleled emphasis on the status of knowledge and scholars, citing numerous Quranic verses and prophetic traditions that elevate their rank.

Quoting the Holy Quran on the exalted status of those endowed with knowledge, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said Islam encourages the introduction of great scholars as role models whose lives and works illuminate the path of the prophets and the infallible Imams.

He said Imam Khomeini’s personality encompassed multiple dimensions, noting that prominent scholars regarded him as a leading authority in jurisprudence and one of the most outstanding figures of recent centuries in Islamic principles, philosophy, and mysticism.

Beyond the scholarly realm, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said Imam Khomeini transformed global political discourse by instilling self-confidence in oppressed nations, challenging arrogance at a time when hegemonic power had reached its height, and dismantling what he described as the illusion of a unipolar world order. He said the Imam’s leadership opened a new chapter in international political and cultural relations.

The senior cleric recalled that for years the theory of Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) existed mainly in academic texts, with little expectation that it could be implemented in practice. He said Imam Khomeini, through wisdom and courage, succeeded in translating this theory into a living political system.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said the late Imam became a symbol of hope for oppressed and deprived people across the world, acting on the Islamic principle that defending the oppressed transcends geographical boundaries. He noted that Imam Khomeini consistently raised the issue of Palestine, identifying it as the foremost concern of the Islamic world and a central front in the struggle against Zionism.

He added that Imam Khomeini’s support for oppressed peoples extended beyond Palestine, reflecting a humane, moral, and Islamic worldview that resonated globally and embodied the teachings of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) on patience, insight, and commitment to truth.

Highlighting the present-day relevance of Imam Khomeini’s legacy, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said the Islamic Republic itself represents the clearest manifestation of his thought, created through the fusion of religious values and popular participation.

He concluded by expressing appreciation for those involved in organizing the award ceremony, particularly the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, and prayed for continued success in preserving and promoting the legacy of Imam Khomeini.

