Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani calls for unity, dignity in face of external threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent address to a gathering of scholars at the Qom Seminary, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani emphasized the importance of maintaining the Islamic Republic’s dignity and unity, especially in light of ongoing external threats and internal challenges.

Speaking during the month of Muharram, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani highlighted the spiritual and strategic significance of Muharram and Safar, describing them as exceptional opportunities for religious propagation. “Today’s generation has a different outlook,” he noted. “Seminary scholars and preachers must be highly knowledgeable and up to date, especially in scientific and virtual domains.”

The senior cleric underlined the necessity for scholars to respond to the doubts and questions of the public in a thoughtful and evidence-based manner. “People expect meaningful answers to their concerns, not entertainment through baseless remarks or poetry,” he warned. “We must present the Ahlul Bayt (AS) through their authentic words.”

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani also stressed the importance of “knowledge of time,” citing prophetic traditions. “The true scholar is one who recognizes the threats and events of his era,” he said. “It is painful to witness the global alignment of disbelief and hypocrisy against religion while some remain indifferent. A scholar who sees religion fading and stays silent is no scholar at all.”

He called for unity and solidarity among the people and religious leaders, cautioning against discord and polarization. “We must safeguard the unity and empathy of our society and resist any effort to divide or weaken our ranks.”

Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani praised the efforts of Iran’s armed and security forces, urging public and official support. “Our defense industry has progressed due to their dedication, and the enemy has been forced to retreat,” he said. “These forces act with sincerity and strength, and God supports them.”

Addressing Iran’s political posture, he asserted, “No official has the right to speak from a position of weakness or to undermine the nation’s dignity. The enemy has made its enmity with Islam, the revolution, and the people clear. We must not trust those who have repeatedly betrayed us.”

He urged Iranian officials to take careful positions that preserve public dignity and maintain trust. “We believe firmly that all our victories are by God’s grace,” he said.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani praised the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, describing him as a devout figure devoted solely to God. “He fears no one but God, and this is why God has made him beloved. As students of the seminary, we must remain united in preserving religion, the revolution, and the rights of the people.”

