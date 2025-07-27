Muharram Quranic gatherings held in Iraq’s Babylon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Quran Assembly of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine has organized a series of Muharram Quranic gatherings in a number of districts of Iraq’s Babylon Governorate.

They have been held in line with the Assembly’s annual programs to revive the rituals of Muharram and promote the Quranic culture in the society.

Sayed Montazer Meshaikhi, director of the Holy Quran Institute in Babylon announced this news, saying the institute has cooperated in organizing the Quranic events, al-Kafeel reported.

He said an equipped hall with all amenities was prepared to host the participants.

Meshaikhi added that the Quranic gatherings will continue for seven nights, and in them, various topics in the Quranic and intellectual fields are discussed and investigated with the presence of seminary professors.

Also, programs such as mourning rituals for martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and recitation of the Quran are included in the gatherings, he noted.

The programs are part of the extensive activities of the Scientific Assembly in the lunar Hijri month of Muharram, held with the aim of promoting religious and cultural insight in the society, he went on to say.

