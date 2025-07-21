Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani pays tribute to late Ayatollah Naeemabadi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani has extended his condolences following the passing of Ayatollah Gholamali Naeemabadi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, praising his decades of service to Islam, the Islamic Revolution, and the people of Iran.

In a message issued on the occasion of his death, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani expressed sorrow over the loss of the veteran cleric, describing him as a "divine scholar" whose contributions left a lasting impact.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The passing of the divine scholar, the late Ayatollah Naeemabadi, has brought sadness and grief,” the statement reads.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani emphasized the wide-ranging legacy of the deceased, noting his scholarly, cultural, and social contributions throughout a blessed life.

“He left behind many valuable scientific, literary, and social works, and throughout his life, he served Islam, the revolution, and the people with sincerity and dedication.”

He also recalled Ayatollah Naeemabadi’s political activism before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the important positions he held afterward, including his long tenure as the Friday Prayer Leader in Bandar Abbas.

“His revolutionary activities prior to the Islamic movement’s victory, along with his post-revolution responsibilities—particularly his steadfast leadership in Friday prayers—stand as part of his lifelong service.”

In closing, the senior marja’ offered condolences to the bereaved family, students, and followers of Ayatollah Naeemabadi and prayed for his divine forgiveness and reunion with the righteous.

“I extend my condolences to his survivors and all those who knew and loved this devoted and revolutionary cleric. May God grant him mercy, forgiveness, and a place among the righteous.”

The message was signed by Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani.

