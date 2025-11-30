Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: Today, arrogance and Zionism fear culture of martyrdom more than ever

AhlulBayt News Agency: The senior Iranian jurist emphasized martyrdom culture stressing that the arrogant powers and Zionists are afraid of the culture of sacrifice more than ever.

Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani made the remarks in a message issued to commemorate the 892 Basiji martyrs of Markazi Province.



The Shia scholar said,” The explicit promise of Paradise is to this group, namely the high-ranking martyrs”, adding,” what has been able to preserve Islam from the beginning until now is the blood of these dear martyrs.”



He noted,” Today, arrogance and Zionism are more afraid of this motivation and this culture than ever before. Therefore, people must be familiarized with this Quranic culture and know that according to our traditions, every act of worship is superior to itself, except for martyrdom.”



According to the senior jurist, one way to preserve the culture of martyrdom is to strive to uphold the ideals of the martyrs, examine their purpose, and act on their will and instructions.”



“The martyrs emphasized preserving the dignity of the people and living in comfort and security”, said the cleric and continued,” The martyrs emphasized recognizing the enemy and fighting arrogance. Finally, the martyrs called for honor for Islam and Muslims.”



The message addressed the commemoration ceremony of the 892 Basiji martyrs of Markazi Province which was held in Al-Mahdi Mosque on Saturday with hundreds of people from all walks of life and the martyrs’ families in attendance.



