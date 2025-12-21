Lebanese scholar: Resistance is path of honor

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese religious scholar says resistance remains the true path of honor and dignity for the Islamic nation, stressing that today’s resistance leaders are faithfully continuing the principled legacy of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Speaking at the fourth international webinar titled “Islamic Iran; The Islamic Honor Front in Confronting the Zionist Regime,” held virtually, Hojatoleslam Sheikh Hassan Al-Baghdadi, Director of the Lebanese Scholars Heritage Revival Institute, outlined the intellectual and strategic foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for oppressed nations and resistance movements.

Al-Baghdadi described the ideological and strategic path of the Islamic Republic as unique in the contemporary world, saying it is firmly rooted in justice-seeking, defending the oppressed, and standing against hegemonic and imposed political projects with wisdom and foresight.

“This is the very path laid down by Imam Khomeini,” he said, noting that the founder of the Islamic Republic succeeded in uniting the Islamic nation around a single discourse centered on dignity, independence, and resistance to oppression.

Referring to Imam Khomeini’s historic stance on Palestine, Al-Baghdadi said the issue was transformed from a narrowly defined regional or Arab concern into a central Islamic and global cause. “That position awakened the conscience of the Islamic nation and free people across the world,” he added.

He stressed that Palestine today represents a conscious and principled choice for Muslims and freedom-seekers worldwide. According to Al-Baghdadi, the Islamic awakening and resistance movements have challenged long-standing projects of division, domination, and humiliation imposed on the region.

“Despite sieges, political pressure, and continuous hostility, the Islamic Republic of Iran emerged as the main pillar of support for Palestine and confrontation with the Zionist regime,” he said.

The Lebanese scholar underlined that authentic Islamic principles and religious authority form the criteria for this path, emphasizing that the Islam upheld by the Islamic Republic rejects occupation, domination, and the fragmentation of nations.

“What we see today in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, and other parts of the region is part of a historic confrontation between freedom and domination,” he said. “Resistance was not born out of weakness or pleading, but out of faith, perseverance, and awareness.”

Al-Baghdadi described the Al-Aqsa Storm operation as a turning point in the new phase of confrontation with the Zionist regime, saying it demonstrated the real power of the axis of resistance and its ability to alter military and political equations.

“This operation was not emotional or impulsive,” he said. “It was a conscious and purposeful act rooted in deep religious belief. It shattered global silence and exposed the true face of those who claim to defend human rights.”

He added that the open support of Western leaders for the Zionist regime further revealed that their real index is interest and power, not justice or human values.

Describing the ongoing confrontation as a divine battle, Al-Baghdadi said Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and all resistance fronts are now interconnected. “The legitimacy of resistance is clearer than ever, and falsehood—no matter how heavily armed or amplified by media—is destined to fade,” he said.

He stressed that the statements and positions of resistance leaders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sheikh Naim Qassem, represent a continuation of Imam Khomeini’s path—a path of dignity, patience, awareness, rationality, and steadfast struggle against occupation and oppression.

In his concluding remarks, Al-Baghdadi said the Islamic Republic of Iran, through courage, wisdom, and adherence to principles, is helping shape a different future for the region.

“It is a future in which the Zionist regime will collapse like a fragile structure,” he said, “and the resisting nations will realize the divine promise of victory.”

........................

End/ 257