60,000 Palestinians perform Friday, absentee prayers for Gaza, West Bank martyrs at Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at the blessed Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayer, followed by the absentee prayer for the souls of martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank, despite the strict security measures imposed by the Israeli occupation forces around Jerusalem and the Mosque.

The courtyards of the Mosque witnessed the participation of around 60,000 worshippers, who performed the Friday prayer and then the absentee prayer for the martyrs, in a scene that embodied Palestinians’ insistence on their right to pray and to be present inside the sacred mosque.

Since the early morning hours, the occupation forces imposed severe restrictions on worshippers’ entry through military checkpoints spread around Jerusalem, and erected additional iron barriers around the Old City and at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

The forces detained dozens of young men, checked their IDs, and prevented a number of them from reaching the Mosque, in an attempt to reduce the number of worshippers and limit Palestinian presence at the holy Islamic site.

Amid these measures, Jerusalemite activists continue to call for urgent and effective action to protect the Aqsa Mosque and Islamic holy sites, and to stop the daily violations aimed at erasing the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem.



