AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful Yemeni scene filled with faith and dignity, the squares of Sana’a and other liberated governorates turned into volcanoes of anger that broke the silence of the world.

The Yemeni people poured into the streets like a flood, their massive crowds expressing absolute rejection of Western tyranny.

This was a vivid reflection of a faith-based stance that considers any insult to the Holy Qur’an a brutal attack on the nation’s identity and dignity.

Under Yemen’s skies, Sana’a and other governorates witnessed hundreds of marches where hearts united around a revolutionary conscience.

The message was clear: any violation of sacred symbols is an existential battle. Participants stressed that confronting the act committed by American candidate “Jake Lang” requires examining the political motives behind such provocation.

The desecration of the Qur’an was described as part of a deliberate “consciousness warfare” strategy orchestrated by global Zionism.

Placing the Qur’an in the mouth of a pig was condemned as the ultimate moral depravity of arrogance-driven projects.

It was seen as a manifestation of historical hatred, meant to test the Ummah’s sensitivity to its sacred symbols.

Participants linked this crime to the genocidal war waged by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing that the aggressor and its goals are one.

Amid chants shaking the arrogant powers, slogans declared both military and political defiance.

Yemenis shouted: “We are the shields of the Book of Allah and the soldiers of the Messenger of Allah,” and “O Zionist America, we will make you taste death and destruction,” holding the U.S. administration responsible for repeated insults.

They noted that this crime exposes the falsehood of Western “freedom of expression,” which protects Zionism under antisemitism laws but allows desecration of Muslim sanctities.

This double standard proves that global Zionism sponsors intellectual terrorism, while the West has lost moral credibility.

The Battle of Awareness and Dignity

Massive crowds gathered in Al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a, launching what they called “ballistic messages.”

Participants declared Yemen has entered a phase of direct confrontation, stressing that violations of sacred symbols trigger new rounds of struggle.

They linked American arrogance in Washington with Zionist crimes in Jerusalem, citing repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Such acts, they said, were enabled by normalization-driven Arab regimes that silenced their peoples.

The Yemeni stance connected the targeting of the Qur’an with the suffering of Palestinians.

Participants said burning the Qur’an and killing over seventy thousand Palestinians are part of one unified crime against Islam.

The final statement warned that silence in the face of these crimes is a grave betrayal of the Ummah.

Yemenis declared readiness for confrontation, affirming sanctities are a red line defended by faith and action.

Toward an Economic Boycott

Participants affirmed expanding the boycott of American and Israeli products, saying every dollar spent supports crimes against Palestinians and insults the Qur’an.

Yemen declared that responses will not stop at words but escalate into action against the interests of arrogant powers.

From Al-Sabeen Square, the Cubs of the Qur’an Generation declared: “We will defend the Qur’an and Gaza—we will not remain silent.”

This spirit guarantees the failure of Zionist attempts at distortion. Yemenis said the crime of “Jake Lang” ignited anger that will last until the downfall of the arrogant entity.

They emphasized Yemen’s compass points toward Jerusalem, with Qur’an in hand and readiness for battle, affirming that the era of victories has begun.

The Statement of the Slogan and Confrontation

The marches ended with a final statement outlining the battle’s key points:

First: Condemnation of Western cultural terrorism that sanctifies Zionism while desecrating Muslim symbols under false freedom.

Second: Accountability for Arab regimes and silent scholars, stressing that silence is treason against Allah and the Ummah.

Third: Affirmation that defending the Qur’an is inseparable from defending Gaza and Palestine, declaring Yemen’s readiness to confront violators until Zionist arrogance collapses.

