Israeli airstrikes escalate tensions in south and east Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of airstrikes early Friday morning against several areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. The attacks were accompanied by heavy drone activity and repeated violations of the Lebanon ceasefire, according to Lebanese officials and local media.

The strikes targeted Wadi Kfar Milki and the village of Bislaya in the Jezzine district of southern Lebanon. Additional raids struck Jabal Safi and the al-Breij area near Jbaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

In eastern Lebanon, the surroundings of Hermel were subjected to intense aerial bombardment. Meanwhile, IOF units stationed at a newly established military site in Tel al-Hammamis, south of al-Khiam, opened machine-gun fire toward nearby areas.

Separately, an Israeli drone loaded with explosives hit a house in the town of Blida in southern Lebanon, igniting a large fire and causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

Israeli warplanes and drones were also observed flying at low altitude over several southern towns, including Babliyeh, Ghassaniyeh, Waqaqayet al-Sanobar, Haret Saida, Qnariit, and al-Ghazieh, further escalating tensions across the region.

These attacks highlight ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire and represent a dangerous escalation that threatens stability in southern Lebanon.

