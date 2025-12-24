Ceasefire violations; Three martyred in Israeli airstrike on Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military announced that it had conducted a drone strike in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon, claiming the operation targeted Hezbollah fighters.

Repeated breaches of the ceasefire by Israel have alarmed international organizations, which warn that such actions undermine de-escalation efforts and pose a threat to regional stability.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in November 2024, Israel has continued to launch airstrikes in Lebanon, asserting they are aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure. These strikes, often justified as security measures, have heightened tensions and drawn criticism for hitting civilians and violating international commitments.

“The strike hit the town of Quneitra, destroying a vehicle,” the Israeli army stated.

Lebanese sources reported that three civilians were killed in the attack.

According to the truce terms, Israel was required to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has only partially pulled back and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

