Eleven Palestinian detainees released, arrive at Gaza hospital in poor health

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eleven Palestinian detainees arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza on Wednesday evening after being released from Israeli prisons.

Local sources reported that teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross transported the freed prisoners from the “Kisufim” crossing east of Deir al-Balah to the hospital for medical examinations and treatment.

According to the same sources, the detainees were in poor health upon arrival, suffering from torture, abuse, and severe deprivation of food during their detention.

The release is part of limited prisoner releases occasionally carried out by the Israeli occupation, involving detainees from Gaza after months of imprisonment in Israeli detention centers. Human rights organizations have confirmed that these prisoners endured mistreatment and torture.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have arrested thousands of people from Gaza, including civilians and displaced persons, during raids and ground operations. Many remain in Israeli prisons and camps under harsh conditions, amid growing international and human rights calls for their release and disclosure of their whereabouts.

/129