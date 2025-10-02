  1. Home
One killed in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

2 October 2025 - 09:14
News ID: 1733875
Source: Mehr News
Local media in Lebanon on Wednesday reported that one person was killed and at least five others were injured in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the town of "Kafra" in the city of "Bint Jbeil" in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army radio channel claimed that one of Hezbollah’s fighters was killed in a drone attack on the town of Kafra.

The occupying regime of Israel continues its attacks and aggression against southern Lebanon, violating all international laws and standards.

End/ 257

