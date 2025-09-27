Iraq, Bahrain mark first anniversary of Hezbollah leaders’ martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ceremonies were organized in Iraq and Bahrain on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Hezbollah leaders Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safieddine.

The ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Nasrallah and Safieddine was held in the presence of various segments of the public in Iraq and Bahrain.

Nasrallah’s son Sayed Jawad Nasrallah attended the commemoration in Baghdad and thanked the Iraqi people for supporting the resistance in Lebanon.

Referring to the fact that the US uses evil plans against Islamic countries, he said, “We pledge with the martyrs … to keep the banner of truth high and continue on its path.”

He said Martyr Nasrallah was among those who called for truth and sacrificed his life in the way of God.

“Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah made it possible for young people to know how to distinguish between good and evil,” he added.

Thousands of Iraqis from different parts of the country had traveled to Baghdad to participate in the first memorial service on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah. This is while similar ceremonies were held in all provinces of Iraq.

Cities in Bahrain also witnessed various ceremonies and activities on this anniversary, despite the security situation in the Arab country.

According to the website of the February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition, Bahraini youths took to the streets with the slogan “We are committed to our covenant and promise”, commemorating the late secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

During the demonstration, they held pictures of Nasrallah and Safieddine, as well as Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, the spiritual leader of the Bahraini revolution, and the flags of Hezbollah and Bahrain.

The demonstrators demanded revenge for the blood of the martyrs, voiced solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon, and rejected the normalization of their country’s relations with the Zionist regime.

The walls in streets in several areas were decorated with pictures of Nasrallah and Safieddine, along with slogans written in commemoration of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of these two revered figures.

Also, Bahraini February 14 Coalition named several streets in the areas of Bilad al-Qadim, Judhafs, and Sitra after Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024 in an Israeli air strike in a southern suburb of Beirut that used American-made bunker buster bombs.

Safieddine led Hezbollah for one week after Nasrallah’s death before he, along with a number of his companions, was also martyred in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 3, 2024.

Safieddine had joined Hezbollah in 1982 and served as the head of its Executive Council from 1994 until his martyrdom.

