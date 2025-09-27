Imam Khamenei hails Sayyed Nasrallah a treasure for Islamic World

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as an immense treasure for the Islamic world, and not just for the Shia and for Lebanon.

"Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah himself may be gone, but the treasure he created remains," the official account of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on X wrote on the first anniversary of the Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"#SayyidHassanNasrallah was an immense treasure for the Islamic world, and not just for the Shia and for Lebanon. He was a treasure for the entire Islamic world. Of course, this treasure isn’t gone. This treasure still remains," Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote.

"I believe it’s necessary to remember the great mujahid, Martyr #SayyidHassanNasrallah, these days on the anniversary of his martyrdom," he added.

