Tehran Friday Prayers Imam: Iranians dignity full on display during 8-year Sacred Defense

AhlulBayt News Agency: Referring to the key role of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) in Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran), Tehran’s provisional Friday prayers leader said that the history-making event showed the dignity of Iranian nation.

Speaking in today's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard emphasized that this history-making epic displayed the dignity of the noble nation of Islamic Iran against the Global Arrogance and strengthened the Islamic unity and amity.

As a national history-making event, the Islamic Revolution of Iran, inspired by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), stood firmly against foreign domination and broke the main pillar of US authority in the region, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric highlighted that the brave Iranian people stood against the criminal US government and its mercenary |(deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein) and demonstrated the dignity of the Islamic nation throughout the world.

Referring to 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, Aboutorabid Fard restated that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran created the extraordinary epic and promoted the role of Iran and the Axis of Resistance on the international stage.

The US president and foolish politicians of the West should look at this glorious history of the Iranian nation, he said, adding the courage, rationality, wisdom, spirituality, the strong bond between all pillars of the Islamic Revolution, national solidarity and the unity of the Islamic Ummah have created a power that will shape the future of the Islamic world.

The Iranian nation, the Islamic Ummah, the brave resistance forces of Gaza and the Resistance leader former Hezbollah Chief martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah are the creators of the future of the Islamic world, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabid Fard added.

......................

End/ 257