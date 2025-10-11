Tehran's Friday Prayers Leader: Missile program is sovereign, not subject to foreign approval

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran’s Interim Friday Prayers Leader says that Iran's defense capabilities are not anyone’s business and the country will not wait for anyone’s approval regarding this issue.

Referring to the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said during Friday prayers sermons in Tehran that during the past two years the wicked Israeli regime has suffered numerous defeats; its might has been shattered, and economic collapse has struck it hard. Today, the Zionist regime is the most hated entity in global public opinion. Their strategic projects, including the so-called Abraham Accords, have all failed.”

The cleric continued that just two days after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the Zionists were forced to agree to a ceasefire with Gaza, contrary to their slogans and expectations. They achieved none of their goals except genocide. The Zionist regime wanted to uproot Hamas but ended up negotiating with the very group they sought to destroy. The people of Gaza are now filled with a sense of victory, while the Zionist regime is broken and humiliated.

Haj Ali Akbari warned that the enemy remains untrustworthy and urged the resistance front, especially Hamas, to stay vigilant and prepared.

He also criticized US President Donald Trump, saying, “Now, Trump—who was one of the prime accomplices in the Gaza genocide alongside the Zionist regime—is seeking a Nobel Peace Prize, shamelessly claiming that he deserves the award.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said that the statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Europe’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs is shameless, baseless, and meddlesome; the three islands have always been and will always remain Iranian.

As for Iran’s missile program, it is none of others’ business, and they must stop making such nonsensical remarks; the Islamic Republic does of Iran not wait for anyone’s approval, he stressed.

He concluded by saying that instead of relying on untrustworthy Europeans, they should maintain their relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is their greatest supporter. "Iran is a kind and brotherly neighbor to all Muslims."

...................

End/ 257