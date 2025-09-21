Tehran Friday Imam: Muslim nations’ power paves way for global transformation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi Fard, interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, said the authority of the Islamic Republic in various fields has the potential to change the course of international developments and strengthen the position of Muslim nations.

Speaking at a session of the Tehran Province General Culture Council, Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard highlighted Iran’s role in global equations, noting: “Western countries activated the snapback mechanism, but two veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council not only opposed it but also declared they would not abide by the sanctions. This decision marks the decline of the Council’s position and the beginning of global transformation.”

Recalling Iran’s resistance in the 12-day war against the Zionist regime, he emphasized that nations possessing power can defend their sovereignty and shape their role in international equations. He also described support for oppressed people of the region as a duty of the Islamic world, expressing hope that the victories of Gaza would elevate the status of Iran and Muslim nations in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine.

At the end, Hojatoleslam Aboutorabi Fard commended the efforts of the Tehran governor and related institutions, stressing that the active participation of members of the General Culture Council is vital for coordination and the realization of the country’s cultural goals.

