Ansarullah official mocks Israeli Defense Minister’s threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Ansarullah leader ridiculed on Saturday the statements of the “Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz”, who had threatened to raise the “Israeli flag” in the capital city of Sanaa.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Ansarallah political office, posted on his X, addressing Katz: “Before you raise your flag in Sanaa, you should first reopen the port of Eilat and hoist the Israeli flag on your ships that currently fly other nations’ flags out of fear of our navy.”

“You talk about occupying Sanaa, yet you are incapable of even recovering the Israeli Galaxy ship,” he added.

The Yemeni official affirmed that the fragile entity, backed by the US, UK, and German intelligence agencies, the complicity of the United Nations, the media campaign, and the Arab and Islamic support for, in addition to the artillery and air force bombardments for two years, you still has failed to raise your flag in the Gaza Strip and to recover your prisoners.

These fiery messages from Sanaa to “Tel Aviv” come at a time when US and Western-backed Israeli attacks have failed to halt the military operations of the Sanaa-based forces supporting Gaza.

