MWM Pakistan Announces Observance of Ten Days of Martyrs of Quds in Memory of Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Vice Chairman of MWM, Allama Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, said in a statement issued from the central secretariat that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan has decided to observe the Ten Days of Martyrs of Quds this year with special emphasis on the memory and martyrdom of the great leader of the resistance, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah with devotion and respect across the country.

This observance will begin on September 27 and will serve as a powerful message of solidarity with the oppressed nations of the world.

The statement reads: All provinces, districts, and units are strongly urged to organize mourning gatherings, intellectual and scholarly seminars, and conferences on the Martyrs of Quds under the theme of "In Memory of Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah " at their respective headquarters and centers.

The purpose is to keep alive the sacrifices of the martyrs and their sacred mission, and to further illuminate the spirit of resistance and freedom in the minds of the nation.

Statement adds: May the Almighty grant us the ability to partake in this great honor and make us the true inheritors of the pure mission of the Martyrs of Quds.