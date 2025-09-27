Massive Pro-Palestinian demonstrations held across Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Massive public demonstrations were held on Friday across in Yemen, especially in Al-Sab’een Square in the capital Sanaa, and other squares in Yemeni provinces in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The rallies were titled of “jihad, steadfastness, and mobilization” for Gaza.

In the demonstrations, the participants carried Yemeni and Palestinian flags, condemning the Israeli occupation and its supporters, chiefly the United States.

They affirmed in a statement commitment to the September 21st Revolution’s mandate of freedom and independence. Speaking for the Yemeni public, the rallies sharply criticized Arab and Muslim leaders, asking why their positions amounted only to verbal condemnation rather than concrete action to halt the aggression in Gaza.

The massive crowds carried Yemeni and Palestinian flags, repeating powerful slogans denouncing the Israeli occupation and singling out the United States as its primary backer.

The statement pointed out that most countries, including those that advocate the “two-state solution”, continue to send weapons to the enemy, thus demonstrating a clear contradiction between their words and actions.

It praised the ongoing Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the effective strikes the armed forces of Sanaa carried out against the Israeli enemy, emphasizing that military operations are the most effective means of halting the aggression against Gaza, rather than mere verbal statements that cannot feed the hungry or provide medicine for the wounded.

The statement also commemorated the martyred leaders, Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safi al-Din, and recalled how Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stood as a strong bulwark and a formidable fortress for the nation.

