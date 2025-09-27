9 killed, over 170 injured in Israeli aggression on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least nine people have lost their lives and more than 170 others have sustained injuries when the Israeli military bombed the Yemeni capital Sana’a, Yemeni officials say, as tensions in the West Asia region continue.

Yemen's al-Masirah television channel said the attack on Thursday targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, as well as critical infrastructure across the capital.

The Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population announced in a statement on Friday that there were two women and four children among the fatalities, according to Press TV.

At least 174 individuals, including 35 women and 59 children, suffered injuries as well.

The ministry noted that the number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue teams and paramedics continue to search for victims beneath the rubble.

In light of the worsening genocidal war in Gaza that started in October 2023, Yemeni forces executed a strategic maritime blockade intended to obstruct the delivery of military resources to Israel while urging the global community to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the Israeli-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

In one of the latest operations against Israel, the Yemeni forces launched a drone operation against Eilat on Wednesday, calling it “a qualitative military operation using two drones targeting two Israeli enemy targets.”

More than 20 Israeli settlers were injured—two of them seriously—in the operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stated unequivocally that they will continue their operations until Israel puts an end to its ground and aerial assaults in Gaza.

Israel has killed at least 65,502 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

.....................

End/ 257