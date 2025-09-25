Yemeni drone injures 32 settlers in Eilat port

Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported a drone from Yemen had hit the port of Eilat in the south on Wednesday, leaving 32 settlers injured, two seriously.

Sirens were sounded after the drone hit Eilat, according to the Times of Israel. "Medics and security forces are responding to reports of an impact in Eilat after sirens warning of a drone infiltration sounded in the city."

Other media reported that fires broke out after the drone hit a tourist area in occupied Eilat.

The Times cited medical sources that at least five were injured, two seriously, as a result of shrapnel from the Yemeni drone.

"Several additional casualties are being treated at the scene, Israeli medics said.

Eilat has been a frequent target of attacks carried out by the Yemenis.

Last week, a drone fired by the Yemenis smashed into a hotel in Eilat, the Times report added.