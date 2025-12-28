Palestine main concern of Muslim Ummah: ICRO Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (IQNA) met with a group of cultural and scientific activists and institutions and associations supporting Palestine in Malaysia during a visit to Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour referred to the historical role of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the contemporary developments of the Islamic world and said the late Imam raised the issue of Palestine as the main concern of the Islamic Ummah many years before the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In this meeting, Malaysian Islamic intellectuals and activists warned of the increasing threats against the Muslim Ummah and called for strengthening the unity among Muslim countries and expanding operational cooperation between Iran and Malaysia.

In another part of his trip, Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour visited the Holy Quran Printing and Publishing Center in Kuala Lumpur, a center that has translated the Holy Quran into 30 languages ​​and is set to add another 30 languages ​​to it.

During the visit, a handwritten copy of some verses of the Holy Quran written by Dr. Akrami, a prominent Iranian calligrapher, was presented to the director of the center.

On the final day of his trip, the ICRO chief visited the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Arts Museum and presented an exquisite work of calligraphy by Dr. Akrami as a cultural gift to the museum.

This trip, centered on the unity of the Islamic Ummah and supporting the cause of Palestine, paved the way for expanding cultural and institutional cooperation between Iran and Malaysia.

