“Ambassadors of Guidance” Seminar in Pakistan Highlights Unity and Cooperation Among Muslim Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Propagation Center of Balochistan, Pakistan, organized an “Ambassadors of Guidance” seminar in Jacobabad, which was attended by a large number of scholars, preachers, and religious figures from across Balochistan.

At the seminar, speeches were delivered by Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, and Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi.

On this occasion, Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, Provincial President of the Majlis Ulama-e-Maktab-e-Ahl-e-Bait Balochistan, highlighted the importance of unity among Muslims and among scholars. He emphasized that the only solution to the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah today lies in mutual unity, tolerance, and intellectual harmony.

Allama Saeedi stated that scholars are the guiding light for the intellectual and moral development of society. If scholars demonstrate unity and cooperation among themselves, it will naturally lead to greater cohesion within the Ummah.

He stressed that differences should be addressed through scholarly dialogue and reform, rather than being used as a source of hatred and division.

In conclusion, the speakers appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Propagation Center of Balochistan and expressed hope that such seminars will play a significant role in fostering awareness and promoting unity within the Muslim Ummah.