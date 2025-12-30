Protest in Islamabad against International Stabilization Force in Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pakistan Palestine Forum organized a protest in Islamabad against the establishment of an International Stabilization Force in Palestine and Pakistan’s potential participation in it.

Protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, chanting slogans against the United States and Israel while carrying Palestinian flags and photos of martyrs. They condemned the plan, describing it as an American conspiracy to disarm Hamas, and accused Israel of seeking continued dominance over the Palestinian people, whom they called the rightful owners of their land.

Speakers at the demonstration argued that Palestinians should be free to live according to their own will, rather than under the control of what they termed the “bloody Israeli regime.” They urged the Pakistani government to refrain from deploying its army to what they described as a “cruel force” intended to oppress the Palestinian people.

.........................

End/ 257