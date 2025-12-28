Photos: Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Holds Key Organizational Meeting in Taunsa Sharif

AhlulBayt News Agency: An important organizational meeting of the Shia Ulema Council, Taunsa Sharif Tehsil, was held with the participation of Allama Aamir Abbas Hamdani, Provincial President for South Punjab. The meeting focused on strengthening organizational structure and coordination at the local level. During the session, Makhdoom Munawar Abbas Qureshi, Advocate, was elected as President, while Haji Ghulam Akbar Jafri was elected as General Secretary of the Tehsil chapter.