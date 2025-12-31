ISO President Expresses Condolences on the Martyrdom of Palestinian Leaders and Fighters

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Central President of the Imamia Students Organization (ISO), Syed Ameen Shirazi, has extended heartfelt condolences to the Palestinian people, the families of the martyrs, and Hamas fighters following the martyrdom of prominent Palestinian resistance leaders, including the head of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Al-Sinwar, and spokesperson Abu Ubaida, along with other valiant fighters. In his statement, he expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

"The sacrifices of these great martyrs are a shining example of resistance, courage, and perseverance in the history of the Muslim Ummah," said Syed Ameen Shirazi. "These martyrs are part of the blessed and illustrious chain of martyrs who have, throughout history, kept the flame of resistance burning against oppression, tyranny, and colonialism through their blood."

Shirazi highlighted the unique resilience of the Palestinian resistance, noting that despite the loss of many leaders in the fight for justice, the strength, dignity, and commitment of the Palestinian people and their resistance forces have never waned. "The Palestinian resistance stands as a beacon of hope and determination, having sacrificed countless leaders and fighters, but the spirit of their movement remains unbroken," he emphasized.

He further praised the steadfastness of all the Mujahideen who continue their jihad in the face of unimaginable hardships, with patience and unwavering resolve. "We salute all the Mujahideen of Islam who, despite difficult conditions, continue their struggle for truth with endurance and bravery," he added.

Syed Ameen Shirazi concluded by praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, patience for their families, and the swift success of the Palestinian cause. "The resistance in Palestine today continues to serve as a message of awakening, honor, and defiance against oppression for the entire Muslim Ummah. The sacrifices made will never go in vain."

The statement from the ISO President reflects the ongoing global solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which continues to inspire Muslim communities worldwide in their struggle against injustice.