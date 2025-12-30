With 70 to 80 million Population, Shia Muslims Lack Political Representation in India, Cleric Raises Concern

AhlulBayt News Agency: The national convention of the All India Shia Personal Law Board was held at the historic Asafi Imambara in Lucknow. During the convention, important issues such as the protection of properties, the rights of Muslims, and the safeguarding of Waqf properties were discussed.

round 2,000 people from across India, as well as from Nepal and Bangladesh, attended the convention. The event continued for nearly four hours at the Bara Imambara, due to which the historic monument remained closed to tourists until the evening.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi from Jammu and Kashmir said that Muslims are being intimidated in the name of “Vande Mataram.” He stated that those who are trying to spread extremism in the country should understand that while they view India only through the eyes, Muslims see India with the light of the heart and the eyes of love.

He further said that just as Shia Muslims are being oppressed in Pakistan, Shia Muslims in India are also being pushed to the margins. He pointed out that despite having a population of 70 to 80 million, Shia Muslims do not have adequate representation in either the central or state governments.

All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that just as the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is being included in the academic curriculum, Imam Hussain (A.S) and his sacrifice should also be included in educational syllabi.

The grand convention was presided over by the President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Syed Mehdi. Discussions were held on the present condition of Shia Muslims, their rights, Waqf-related issues, and the reasons behind their political backwardness.

Referring to a recent incident in Bihar in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly pulled the hijab of a Muslim woman, the Board demanded action and stated that the Chief Minister should apologize to all women of the country. The Board warned that if he failed to do so, it would consider launching a major movement. The Board emphasized that the incident was not just an insult to hijab or purdah, but an insult to all women.

Zaheer Mustafa, who attended the convention, said that the biggest issue facing the community is its lack of political standing. Despite having a population of 70 to 80 million Shias, the community has not received due political recognition because it remains socially very peaceful. He stressed that to establish political identity, the community must raise its voice on key issues and remain politically active.