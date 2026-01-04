Pakistani Students in Islamabad Rally to Honor Martyr Abu Ubaidah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani students in the capital, Islamabad, staged a demonstration to pay tribute to martyr Abu Ubaidah, the masked symbol of the Palestinian resistance, reaffirming their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. The rally highlighted growing public support for the Palestinian cause in South Asia and underscored how symbolic figures such as Abu Ubaidah continue to inspire global solidarity movements.

Since the escalation of Israel’s war on Gaza, demonstrations in support of Palestine have spread across Muslim‑majority countries and beyond, with symbolic resistance figures becoming focal points for expressing opposition to occupation, oppression, and military aggression.

Participants at the Islamabad rally described Abu Ubaidah not merely as an individual but “a thought, a symbol, and a movement.” They emphasized that his legacy represents resistance as an ideology and a moral stance rather than solely an armed struggle. Protesters hailed him as a role model for freedom fighters worldwide, stressing that resistance is rooted in collective determination and belief, not just in weapons.

Many demonstrators wore red keffiyehs as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. The rally sent a clear message: while martyrs may be killed, their ideology and resistance legacy continue to live on among supporters across the world.

