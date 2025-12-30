Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Highlights Abrahamic Faiths, Gaza Geocide, Interfaith Outreach, and Continuing Guidance of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of Wafaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, said that there are currently three religions in the world, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, and that all three trace their origin to Prophet Abraham (PBUH).

He further stated that the Jews have suffered severe oppression in the past, but that today they have themselves become great oppressors. He said that Zionist Jews have killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza.

Ayatollah Syed Hafiz Riaz Najafi said that the majority of people who accepted Islam came from Christianity, while very few Jews embraced Islam.

He noted that December 25 is popularly known as the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus. He emphasized that Muslims should grow closer to Christians so that they may be inclined toward Islam.

He said that Muslims possess a great treasure in the form of the Holy Quran. Islam is the final religion and is meant to last until the Day of Judgment. Prophethood has come to an end, but for guidance the institution of Imamah continues and will remain until the Day of Judgment.

He added that most of those who accepted Islam were poor people, while the wealthy and capitalists strongly resisted it in the early days. Even today, he said, it is the poor who are more inclined toward Islam, whereas the rich and capitalists remain stubborn.

Ayatollah Syed Hafiz Riaz Najafi said that when Fatima al-Zahra (S.A) went to the court to demand her right, a few women from Banu Hashim accompanied her. The Lady of Paradise delivered a sermon in the court, and he said that the very foundation of recognizing truth began with Lady Fatima (S.A).

He said that her going to the court, delivering a sermon for an hour, and the fact that not a single person who professed the Prophet’s testimony stood up to receive her marked the first major deviation.

He expressed regret that the personality whom the Prophet himself honored was not received by even one person after him.

He concluded by saying that the Quran is available to us, as are Nahj al-Balagha, Sahifa Sajjadiyya, and the sermons and sayings of the other infallible Imams (A.S). Therefore, he urged people to read them little by little, as many doors of knowledge are hidden within them.