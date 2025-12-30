Photos: "Who is Hussain" volunteers in Parachinar, Pakistan celebrate Christmas at a church with interfaith spirit
The Who is Hussain Pakistan team visited a local church in Parachinar to celebrate the Christmas, highlighting their commitment to interfaith harmony and compassion. As part of the event, gifts were distributed among 65 children, bringing joy to families during the festive season, while 8 warm shawls were offered to elderly individuals in need, reflecting care for the most vulnerable. The program concluded with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony and a collective prayer.
30 December 2025 - 09:58
News ID: 1767776
Source: Abna24
