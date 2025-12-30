Karachi’s “Martyrs of Freedom Conference” Pays Tribute to Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi 

AhlulBayt News Agency: The “Martyrs of Freedom Conference,” organized by the Karachi Region of the Imamia Students Organization (ISO) Pakistan, was held in New Rizvia Society on the anniversaries of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Martyr Allama Baqir al-Nimr. Prominent religious scholars, orators, and intellectuals participated in the conference, shedding light on the noble mission and historic sacrifices of the martyrs.

Addressing the conference, the Central Additional Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, said that Martyr Qassem Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis fought bravely against terrorism in the region, not only strengthening the security of Islamic countries but also sacrificing their lives for the protection of sacred sites, including the shrine of Bibi Zainab (S.A). He said that their struggle is inseparably linked with the central issue of the Muslim Ummah—the liberation of Al-Quds.

Allama Nazir Taqvi stated that sending Pakistani military contingents to Gaza under the pretext of peace would in fact amount to defending Israel, which he said would never be acceptable. He emphasized that the anti-Israel stance of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, must never be forgotten.

He further said that the mission of disarming Hamas under the guise of deploying Pakistani forces in Gaza is a Zionist conspiracy aimed at pitting Muslims against one another.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President of Jafaria Alliance Pakistan, Allama Baqir Hussain Zaidi, said that these eternal sacrifices of the martyrs are part of the great historical chain of Islam that leads back to Karbala.

He said that the oppressed martyrdom of Allama Baqir al-Nimr raised a powerful voice for truth and justice in the Arab world and laid the foundation for a living movement against oppressive forces.

Maulana Syed Mubashir Haider Zaidi said that the remembrance of these martyrs awakens the Ummah from heedlessness and instills the resolve to stand up against every form of oppression.

He added that from Martyr Nimer to Martyr Soleimani, this continuous chain of martyrdom symbolizes the timeless struggle between truth and falsehood, with Karbala at its very heart.

Participants at the conference pledged to keep alive the mission of the martyrs and the message of freedom, and to continue raising their voices against all forms of imperialism and exploitation.