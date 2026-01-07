Pakistan’s Defense Minister Slams Netanyahu, Calls Him “Most Hated Criminal in History”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has launched a sharp attack on Israeli regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “the most despised criminal in history” and accusing him of fabricating claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program to justify aggression.

Speaking on Tuesday, Asif said Netanyahu’s false accusations since 2012 had been used as a pretext for military actions against Iran, with U.S. complicity in supporting Israeli attacks on Palestinians and Iran. He argued that such actions reveal the collapse of Israel’s credibility and questioned the legal consequences for those who facilitate war crimes.

The minister also criticized Washington, suggesting the U.S. may have been deceived by Israeli lies or conspired alongside Tel Aviv. “If President Trump is genuinely concerned for humanity, he should capture the fugitive and criminal Netanyahu and prosecute him in U.S. courts,” Asif declared.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and growing Pakistani concerns over potential military conflict. Asif emphasized Pakistan’s stance on defending Iran’s sovereignty and denouncing aggressive policies pursued by both the Israeli regime and the United States.

In 2025, Israel, backed by Washington, carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, prompting a massive retaliation from Tehran that exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s defense systems. Asif said the episode underscored the risks of further escalation and reflected a broader Pakistani narrative challenging U.S. influence in the region.

.....................

End/ 257