Iran Condemns US Interference, Vows to Defend National Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry in a statement issued on Wednesday evening (January 7, 2026), condemned the interference-oriented positions of the United States regarding Iran, stressing that the Iranian people will not allow America’s deceptive policies and hostile behavior to undermine Iran’s national sovereignty, independence, and dignity.

The statement said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the interventionist and misleading remarks made by US officials concerning Iran’s internal developments, describing them as a clear indication of the continued hostility of the US government toward the great Iranian nation.

According to the statement, such positions are not motivated by any genuine concern for the Iranian people, but rather are pursued within the framework of the policy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference in Iran’s internal affairs, with the aim of inciting violence and terrorism and creating unrest and insecurity in the country.

The statement further pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the principles enshrined in its Constitution, recognizes peaceful protests and spares no effort in addressing the legitimate demands of the people within the framework of the law.

In this regard, while emphasizing the importance of adopting necessary measures to reduce economic difficulties, it is underscored that a significant portion of these problems stems from the all-out economic and financial war waged by the United States against the Iranian people through illegal and unjust sanctions.

The statement added that what the US government is currently pursuing against Iran goes beyond mere economic warfare; it is a combination of psychological warfare, a media campaign to spread disinformation, threats of military intervention, and the incitement of violence and terrorism—actions that stand in clear violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, peremptory norms of international law, and the fundamental foundations of the international human rights system.

Recalling the long history of US hostility toward Iranians and interference in Iran’s internal affairs—from the planning and execution of the August 19, 1953 coup, to support for Saddam Hussein’s Ba’athist regime during the eight-year imposed war, participation alongside the Zionist regime in the criminal attack of June 2025, and the imposition of illegal sanctions—the statement emphasizes the grave responsibility of the United Nations and other international institutions to safeguard the fundamental principles of international law, particularly respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of independent states.

The statement also stressed the need for the international community to pay serious attention to the illegal and inhumane nature of the United States’ unilateral coercive measures and economic sanctions against the Iranian people, emphasizing that these sanctions directly target the human rights, livelihoods, and daily lives of Iranians and constitute a clear example of crimes against humanity.

In conclusion, the statement affirms that the great Iranian nation, as it has repeatedly demonstrated throughout its turbulent history, will confront malicious foreign interference with vigilance, reliance on its rich Iranian-Islamic heritage, and strengthened national cohesion, and will not allow America’s deceptive policies and hostile actions to undermine Iran’s national sovereignty, independence, and dignity.

