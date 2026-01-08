Senior cleric condemns US, Israeli leaders for “hypocritical sympathy” toward Iranian people

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council, has strongly criticized the leaders of the United States and the Israeli regime for what he described as “hypocritical expressions of sympathy” toward the Iranian nation, accusing them of simultaneously inflicting harm through sanctions and violence.

According to IRNA, speaking during a Council session on Wednesday, Ayatollah Jannati addressed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling their statements insincere and manipulative. “Their hands are stained with the blood of our nation’s most beloved children,” he said, “while they continue to tighten the grip of cruel sanctions on the Iranian people.”

Jannati emphasized that the Iranian people’s awareness and resilience serve as a powerful shield against foreign conspiracies. He warned that Iran’s adversaries, frustrated by repeated failures, are now resorting to new tactics to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Referring to recent comments by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Jannati stressed the importance of distinguishing between peaceful protesters and violent rioters. He urged law enforcement agencies to act decisively and wisely, saying that “timely and correct decisions will foil enemy plots and neutralize their designs.”

In another part of his address, the senior cleric condemned the United States for its recent attack on Venezuela and the reported abduction of its president. He said Washington’s actions reflect a pattern of arrogance and disregard for international law. “For the US, legal norms are valid only when they serve its interests,” Jannati stated.

He also criticized the silence of international organizations in the face of such violations, warning that their failure to respond would further erode their credibility.

