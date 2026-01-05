191 Papers Submitted to International Congress on Ghadir Culture, Nahj al‑Balagha

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary of the International Congress of Strategies for Promoting Ghadir Culture and Nahj al-Balagha said 191 scientific papers have been sent to the secretariat of the event.

Hojat-ol-Islam Abbasali Ebrahimi made the remark at the opening ceremony of the congress in Sari, Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran, on Sundya.

He reported a significant reception from domestic and foreign scholars and researchers, saying that 30 of the papers belong to researchers from abroad.

The foreign scholars sending papers are from Iraq, Italy, France, Ecuador, Afghanistan, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Pakistan, and the papers are in Persian, Arabic, English, Italian, and Spanish, which indicates the transnational reach of the issue of Ghadir in the world’s scholarly environment, he stated.

The official noted that all the works were evaluated by two expert referees based on scientific and content indicators.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

