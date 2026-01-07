Colombian President: Trump seeks to turn Latin America into US colony

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the United States of attempting to reduce Latin American republics to colonial status.

In a post published on his X account on Tuesday, President Petro said that US foreign policy is fundamentally rooted in the colonization of Latin American nations. He argued that Washington’s approach toward the region reflects long-standing expansionist ambitions.

According to IRNA, Petro likened the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration to those pursued by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime, warning that such doctrines pose a serious threat to international stability. “It must be understood that the Monroe Doctrine seeks to transform independent Latin American republics into colonies,” he said.

The Colombian president described Trump’s doctrine as a clear violation of international law, adding that it bears resemblance to Hitler’s so-called “Lebensraum” policy, which he noted ultimately led to two world wars.

