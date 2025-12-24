Belgium joins ICJ genocide case against Israel over Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Belgium has formally joined the case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which says Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ICJ—the highest judicial body of the United Nations based in The Hague—announced that Belgium had filed a declaration of intervention in the case, according to Al Jazeera.

Several other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, and Turkey, have already joined the proceedings since South Africa brought the case in December 2023.

South Africa argues that Israel’s war on Gaza violates the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

In January 2024, the ICJ issued provisional measures ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. Despite growing international criticism, Israel has continued its military assaults on the territory and restricted the flow of aid.

The regime has also maintained its actions despite a ceasefire that began on October 10 this year. According to Gaza health officials, more than 400 people have been killed since the ceasefire took effect. Overall, the war has left at least 70,942 Palestinians dead and 171,195 wounded since it began on October 7, 2023.

