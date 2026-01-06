Brazilians protest against US attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of Maduro

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Brazilians gathered in Rio de Janeiro, condemning Washington’s actions against Venezuela and the kidnapping of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife.

According to Russian media, the rally was organized by labor unions and left-wing parties.

Protesters also raised a large Venezuelan flag and held placards and handwritten signs indicating the United States’ interest in Venezuela's oil and the plundering of the country’s resources.

Lunna Normande, Spokesperson for the Popular Unity for Socialism party in Rio de Janeiro, who was present at the protest, said this attack is not only against Venezuela but against the entire Latin America.

The US Administration under President Donald Trump believes it owns the world and can attack any country, she added.

On January 3, 2026, the United States launched an attack on Venezuela, an action that has been met with a wave of international reactions.

The Venezuelan government described this move as a military aggression and, while declaring a state of emergency, called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Simultaneously, several countries, including some allies of the United States, have reacted cautiously, emphasizing the need to adhere to the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Iran, Russia, and several other countries have also condemned Washington's actions and warned of their consequences for regional stability and the international order.

