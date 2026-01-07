Gaza, Venezuela, Cuba Share a Common Reality

AhlulBayt News Agency: Violence on the international stage is no longer exercised solely openly, but is increasingly cloaked in false moral discourses, presenting wars, blockades, and aggressions as supposed acts of “protection” or “liberation.” In this process, not only is a specific country attacked, but the fundamental principles of sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are undermined.

What is happening today in Gaza is not an isolated event or a circumstantial exception. It is the most brutal manifestation of a system that considers siege a legitimate instrument, collective punishment an acceptable policy, and the dehumanization of an entire people a tolerable narrative. The blockade imposed on Gaza, with its planned starvation and systematic destruction of daily life, constitutes one of the most serious crimes of our time.

This same logic has been applied for years against Venezuela, subjected to a suffocating economic and financial blockade that directly punishes its civilian population, as well as against Cuba, victim of one of the longest and most severe blockades in modern history, maintained despite repeated rejection by the international community.

Gaza, Venezuela, and Cuba share a common reality: they are not punished for what they do, but for what they represent. They are peoples who have defended their sovereignty and rejected external imposition. When blockades and aggression become normalized as political tools, international law ceases to be a universal framework and is transformed into a selective mechanism at the service of power.

From the Palestinian Union of Latin America, we affirm that defending Gaza is also defending Venezuela and Cuba, and all peoples subjected to sanctions, sieges, or aggression for exercising their right to decide their own destiny. We reject the normalization of collective punishment and affirm that human dignity is non-negotiable.

Silence in the face of the blockade is complicity. Indifference to aggression is a form of participation. Today, solidarity among peoples is not just a political gesture: it is an ethical responsibility in the face of an international order that seeks to impose force as the only law.

By Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL)

