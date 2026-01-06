Australians Rally Against US Intervention in Venezuela, Abduction of President Maduro

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Australians rallied to condemn the United States' military intervention in Venezuela and the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Protesters on Sunday gathered outside Sydney's town hall despite a current New South Wales police ban on public demonstrations, made in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack.

The unauthorized protest proceeded under the watchful eyes of the New South Wales police, and three people were detained but later released without charge.

A similar rally took place in Melbourne on the steps of Flinders Street Station.

Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores were abducted by US forces in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday (January 3) and flown to the United States.

Though Maduro has few allies on the world stage, many countries have questioned the legality of seizing a foreign head of state and called on the US to respect international law.

