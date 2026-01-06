Public campaign calls for halting an American artistic performance supportive of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists have launched a protest campaign calling for the cancellation of a theatrical performance by American artist Jerry Seinfeld, which was scheduled to take place in the city of Aurora, Illinois, due to his positions supporting Israel and the Israeli army during the assault on the Gaza Strip.

The campaign noted that Seinfeld visited Israel in 2018 with his family and took part in activities at an Israeli army recreational camp, where photos were taken of them holding automatic weapons and participating in military training and simulations. The campaign considered this a form of “normalization of violence.”

The organizers added that Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, donated $5,000 in 2024 to support pro-Israel counter-demonstrations at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), arguing that this step contributed to incitement against a pro-Palestinian student sit-in.

Accordingly, the campaign called on cultural institutions—foremost among them the Paramount Theatre—not to provide platforms for artists viewed as supporters of an apartheid system and military policies accused of committing war crimes. It also urged the public to contact the theater’s administration and to participate widely in the campaign.

