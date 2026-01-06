Tehran Hosts International “Online Terror” Cartoon, Poster Contest

AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony of the international cartoon and poster contest titled “Online Terror," focusing on the boycott of resistance front heroes in cyberspace, has been held in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The event coincided with the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US forces outside Baghdad International Airport on the morning of January 3, 2020, along with Iraqi resistance leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Organizers emphasized that the festival is a cultural response to the enemy’s media campaign aimed at boycotting resistance figures.

Western social media networks, including Instagram and Facebook, have long censored content on the martyrdom of General Soleimani and other resistance figures, citing domestic U.S. laws.

The festival takes place internationally in the fields of cartoons and posters, with participation from 270 artists from Asia, 85 from Europe, around 80 from Latin America, and others from different continents.

A total of 535 poster works were submitted, of which 256 were selected in the first stage. Finally, 66 works were chosen for exhibition and publication in the festival book, from which the final winners will be announced.

